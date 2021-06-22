AWM Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.99 Million Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Jim Dennedy bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,570 in the last three months.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

