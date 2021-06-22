AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 274,249 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 227.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,209,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

