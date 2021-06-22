Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.33. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

