nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 2,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -118.65.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

