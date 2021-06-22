225,599 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Generation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Generation Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 43,550 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $1,241,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,749 shares of company stock worth $8,571,177. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 6,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,442. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.47. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

