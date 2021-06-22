AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,310 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAN by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,419 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GAN by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAN by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 1,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,421. The firm has a market cap of $750.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.