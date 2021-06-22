Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications comprises 2.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sequans Communications worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 146.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

