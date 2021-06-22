CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.