Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $606.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.73. Adobe has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $570.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

