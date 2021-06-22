XIO Hits Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

