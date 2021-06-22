Nano (NANO) Trading Down 42.2% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $510.00 million and approximately $55.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00013020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,397.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.68 or 0.05880341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.01357120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00369132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00113895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.00637027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00371938 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.