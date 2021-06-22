Vortex Defi Price Down 39.1% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $61,506.72 and approximately $3,822.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.