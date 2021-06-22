Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.42. 3,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,036,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Specifically, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 860,317 shares of company stock worth $16,291,337. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

