Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.10. 296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.