Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $168.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

