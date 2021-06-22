Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,420.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.54 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

