WealthStone Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

