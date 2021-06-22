CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.21. 17,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$26.13 and a 1-year high of C$41.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.