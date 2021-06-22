WealthStone Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $461.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

