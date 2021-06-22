The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Clorox worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Clorox by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Clorox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

