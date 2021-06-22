easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 20.80 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 994.20 ($12.99). 2,238,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,267. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,968.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

