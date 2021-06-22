easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 20.80 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 994.20 ($12.99). 2,238,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,267. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,968.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

