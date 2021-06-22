Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,009,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

