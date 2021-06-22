Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 1,992.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,936 ($25.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,885.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

