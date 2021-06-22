Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

IP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

