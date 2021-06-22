Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises approximately 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Embraer worth $35,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Embraer by 753.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Embraer by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,604,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Embraer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 6,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

