Schrödinger (SDGR) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Schrödinger to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Schrödinger alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Schrödinger and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 1 4 0 2.80 Schrödinger Competitors 4628 17674 38887 768 2.58

Schrödinger currently has a consensus price target of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.02%. Given Schrödinger’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schrödinger and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $108.10 million -$24.46 million -183.07 Schrödinger Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.08

Schrödinger’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -9.35% -1.95% -1.69% Schrödinger Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Volatility and Risk

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schrödinger peers beat Schrödinger on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.