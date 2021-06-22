ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 575,371 shares of company stock worth $80,129,049. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.21. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,196. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

