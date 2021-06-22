LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.74. 558,861 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17.

