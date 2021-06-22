Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.81 million-22.85 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,927. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.