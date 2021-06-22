ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,934 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

