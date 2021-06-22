Comparing NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 6.53% 9.37% 7.55% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -7,477.85%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Raven Industries and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.94%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than NewHydrogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Raven Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raven Industries and NewHydrogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $348.36 million 5.94 $18.88 million $0.88 65.51 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Summary

Raven Industries beats NewHydrogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields. Its products include application controls, GPS-guidance steering systems, field computers, automatic boom controls, machine automation, information management tools, and injection systems, as well as Slingshot, a communications platform for its ag retailers, custom applicators, and enterprise farms; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geo-membrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications; and offers design-build and installation services for plastic films and sheeting. This segment sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude stratospheric platforms, technical services, and radar systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness capabilities to governmental and commercial customers in the aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About NewHydrogen

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in developing clean energy technologies. It is involved in developing technologies to reduce or replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials in electrolyzers to help usher in a green hydrogen economy; and to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost, and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as BioSolar, Inc. and changed its name to NewHydrogen, Inc. in April 2021. NewHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

