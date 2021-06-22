Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,830 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

