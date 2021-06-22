Frontier Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00598736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.