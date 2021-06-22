Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $403.89.

NYSE ANTM opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

