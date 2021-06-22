UniLayer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00598736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAYERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.