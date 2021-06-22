Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

