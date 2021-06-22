Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

