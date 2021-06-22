Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

