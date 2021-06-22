ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $286.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.54. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

