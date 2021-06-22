Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 147.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $25,044,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares during the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 623,170 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 438,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILAK opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

