ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31.

