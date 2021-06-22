ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 320,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

