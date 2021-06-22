$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. PAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.30. PAE has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

