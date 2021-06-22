CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

CXW stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

