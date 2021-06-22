Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

KL stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

