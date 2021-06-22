Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 19,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,319,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $363.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.