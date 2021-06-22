KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,622 shares of company stock worth $51,055,456. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $243.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

