Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.