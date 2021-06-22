KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,805,000 after acquiring an additional 128,022 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

