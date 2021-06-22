KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

